Priyanka Chopra Is Nick Jonas' Biggest Fan at Brazil Concert

GADE / BACKGRID
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 12:45 PM
GADE / BACKGRID
Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas' biggest fan and the two appear to be quite the jet-setting couple!
The Quantico actress cheered on the pop star and filmed him on her phone as he performed at the VillaMix Festival 2018 in Goiânia, Brazil on Saturday. Priyanka, who looked elegant in a burgundy sleeveless crop top and patterned skirt, posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of him onstage, with the caption, "Him [heart eyes emoji.]."
Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, been linked romantically for most than a month and recently returned from a trip to her native India. During their visit, the singer posted on Instagram Stories a video of the actress laughing, with the caption, "Her [heart eyes emoji]."
SplashNews.com
The two vacationed with her family, including her mother, and also attended a pre-engagement ceremony and party for Akash Ambani, the son of billionaire oil tycoon and India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his partner Shloka Mehta.
A source recently told E! News that Priyanka and Nick "are progressively getting more serious," adding that the actress' mom "absolutely adored Nick" and that "everyone adores them as a couple and is very supportive of the relationship."
Priyanka and Nick also spent time with his family at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey earlier last month.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?