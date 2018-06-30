After undergoing an MRI in early June, Miller told her fans that she was taken into a "quick little emergency surgery."

She did not specify what the surgery entailed, but said in her post, "I'm in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!"

"I'm on a tight schedule," Miller added, "shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!! Please keep me in your prayers. I'm grateful for all the well wishes!"

After her emergency spinal surgery in April, Samer Saah, a rep Orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Hooman Melamed, told E! News at the time that Abby Lee had emergency surgery due to an infection in her spine. The 51-year-old underwent surgery in order to remove a mass close to her spine. Saah explains that if the mass had not removed it could have caused her to die or be paralyzed.

Dr. Melamed is the same doctor that is tagged in Abby Lee's most recent health post.