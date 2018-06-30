Drake Celebrates at Scorpion Album Release Party in Miami

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 2:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Drake joined his friends as they made it rain at a release party for his new album Scorpion in Miami on Friday night.

The bash took place at the E11Even Miami. Drake showed up around 4:30 and entered via a side door, an eyewitness told E! News. He arrived with a crew of about 50 people from his OVO record label, including fellow rapper PartyNextDoor and producer and songwriter Murda Beatz. The group had a blast at the party, throwing money in the air from their VIP table.

The DJ played Drake's entire Scorpion album. The rapper himself, however, did not jump on the microphone or even address the crowd and did not interact with any of the women. He and his crew remained there for a few hours.

Photos

Drake's Awesome Sporting Event Faces

Drake's new album contains tracks such as "Emotionless," whose lyrics confirm rumors that said he has a child, "Finesse," which many fans speculated is about Bella Hadid.

The model later responded to a fan who tweeted it was probably about her, adding, "who hasn't he banged."

"Not me!!" Hadid said. "That's disrespectful. WHY CANT PPL BE FRIENDS W/o all the insinuation."

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Drake , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Debuts Music Video for "Life Changes" But Is It His Best Music Video to Date?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her New Single "WIG"

Pop Divas Poll, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears

Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: Vote for Which Singer in the Sweet 16 Should Be No. 1

Ciara & More Celebs Do Drake's "In My Feelings" Challenge

Ne-Yo

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.