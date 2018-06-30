Meghan Markle Wears Patterned Dress While Supporting Prince Harry at Polo Match

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 11:19 AM

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle showcased a chic, casual look as she supported Prince Harry at an annual charity polo match on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a 3/4-length, sand-colored Shoshanna Ashland sleveless, belted, gingham eyelet dress, paired with brown Sarah Flint Grear tie-up sandals, a white Madewell x Biltmore Panama hat with a black band and sunglasses, to the Audi Polo Challenge event at the Coworth Park Polo Club in Berkshire.

She was joined by friends Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, who attended the royal couple's wedding last month.

Harry's brother Prince William also took part in the polo match. His wife Kate Middleton and their three children were not spotted.

At the event, Meghan was photographed leaning down and talking to a little girl in a pink dress.

She had accompanied Harry to last year's Audi Polo Challenge, which marked their first public event together and took place six months before the two announced their engagement.

Actors Dominic CooperSam Claflin and Spider-Man star Tom Holland were also spotted at the 2018 Audi Polo Challenge on Saturday.

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

