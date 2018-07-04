19 years of marriage are in the books!

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham are celebrating their wedding anniversary today.

The Spice Girls member-turned-designer met her soccer stud in the Manchester United player's lounge in 1997. Two years later, they welcomed eldest son Brooklyn Beckham into the world and married at a castle in Ireland on July 4, 1999.

During their time together, the British stars have made major strides in their professional lives. In 2007, Victoria embarked on The Return of the Spice Girls tour, and a year later, she launched her very own fashion dynasty. Meanwhile, David left a legacy on the soccer field as six-year captain of the England national team and is now starting a Major League Soccer team in Miami, Fla.

Even with their busy careers, the couple always makes space in their schedules for quality time with their four children—Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and Harper, 6.