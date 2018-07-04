Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate 19-Year Wedding Anniversary: Relive Their Cutest Family Moments

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham

Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

19 years of marriage are in the books!

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham are celebrating their wedding anniversary today.

The Spice Girls member-turned-designer met her soccer stud in the Manchester United player's lounge in 1997. Two years later, they welcomed eldest son Brooklyn Beckham into the world and married at a castle in Ireland on July 4, 1999.

During their time together, the British stars have made major strides in their professional lives. In 2007, Victoria embarked on The Return of the Spice Girls tour, and a year later, she launched her very own fashion dynasty. Meanwhile, David left a legacy on the soccer field as six-year captain of the England national team and is now starting a Major League Soccer team in Miami, Fla.

Even with their busy careers, the couple always makes space in their schedules for quality time with their four children—Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and Harper, 6.

Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments

In honor of their special day, take a look at some of the Beckham family's cutest moments in our gallery below.

David Beckham, Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, NYFW

REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Selfie Time!

David snapped a quick pic of his daughter Harper and sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz right before Victoria's Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week. The five sat front row next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as they cheered on their favorite person.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz

rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Stars

The five looked camera-ready for press night of the Spice GirlsViva Forever: The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre in December 2012. Victoria donned separate pieces from her collection, while her boys sported carefully coordinated Burberry suits. Fashion runs in the family!

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham, Cruz Beckham and David Beckham

P Yim/Getty Images

Hugs and Kisses

Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. David posted an adorable selfie with Romeo, Cruz and Harper later that night writing, "Show day... Proud of mummy."

David Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Dad's Biggest Fans

Cruz, Harper and Romeo joined the pre-game festivities for their dad's Match for Children in aid of UNICEF in November 2015, while Brooklyn played during the face-off game between Great Britain and Ireland vs. The Rest of the World. All four kids wore matching red to support their dad's jersey.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Harper, Christmas

Instagram

Winter Wonderland

Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, David Beckham

Instagram

Boys Time

Last New Year's Eve, David enjoyed a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys. He captioned the cool Instagram pic, "Sunset with my beautiful boys."

Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry

Runway Ready

Seated next to Elton John and Anna Wintour, the stylish family turned heads at the Burberry "London in Los Angeles" event at the Griffith Observatory in April 2015.

Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham

Instagram

Birthday Boy

In September 2017, Victoria posted this close-up of Romeo on his 15th birthday to Instagram gushing, "Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo."

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham

Tony Woolliscroft/WireImage

Looking Sharp

David and Victoria looked calm and collected as they posed with their boys at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2010 Awards in Birmingham, England.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham

Instagram

Daddy's Girl

For her sixth birthday, Harper experienced a tea party fit for a princess. Accompanied by her dad and grandma, Harper and a few schools friends enjoyed a special visit from Princess Eugenie of York at Buckingham Palace. David wrote a charming message about his daughter on Instagram gushing, "Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x."

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, The Beckham Family, Parents Day

Instagram

Happy Mother's Day

The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together. David posted the family pic on his Instagram writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."

