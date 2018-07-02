Jada Pinkett-Smith Uses This $4 Cleanser to Clear Blackheads

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Everyone struggles with acne, including Jada Pinkett Smith.
The 46-year-old actress, along with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, have been very candid on their Facebook series, Real Table Talk, sharing their intimate conversations on relationships, self-love, sex and more. With three generations, the women explore their varying perspectives and struggles, empowering women of all ages. Yet, there seems to be a universal struggle that everyone can relate to: acne.
Thankfully, Jada shared her cheap and effective solution to blackheads: Clean & Clear Essentials Oil-Free Deep Cleaning Astringent.
"It's one of my favorite products," she said, according to New Beauty. "It is brilliant...It pulls all the stuff out, and it closes the pores as well. It's awesome."
The gel-like liquid contains 2% salicylic acid—a common solution to acne. The formula is an oil-free astringent that promises to clear pores, treating existing pimples, as well as preventing future breakouts. The brand states that product works on all skin-types. However, with its drying effects, you should apply moisturizer to prevent dry skin.
The drugstore product retails for approximately $4, so whether it's your go-to or back up solution, it's worth a try.
Beyond the product, Will Smith's better half avoid breakouts by keeping her routine simple and natural.
"Even on makeup days, I try go to light," she shared. "I do a lot of steam on my skin. On days off, I use hardly anything. I try to give the skin a break. Less is more."
Whether you're trying her affordable drugstore must-have or going make-up free on the weekends, less is certainly more.