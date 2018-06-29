In her video on Friday, Mowry explained the meaning behind Cairo's name.

"Cairo, it basically means victorious," she shared. "My husband, he was in the air flying and he always feels like he's closer to his mother when he's up in the air, and he said when he was flying he had seen the letters A-I-R in the sky. He said he wanted the baby's name to have those letters."

Mowry also pointed out that her daughter's middle name also has her name in it.