Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Show PDA at Airport in India

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 10:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

SplashNews.com

PDA alert!

Priyanka Chopra, 35, and Nick Jonas were photographed walking hand-in-hand as they arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Friday after spending time together with her family and friends in her native India for a week. The Quantico star and former Miss World and the pop star dressed casually in tracksuits.

The two, who have been romantically linked for a little over a month, had recently attended a pre-engagement ceremony and party for Akash Ambani, the son of billionaire oil tycoon and India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his partner Shloka Mehta, where the actress turned heads in stunning traditional saris.

Photos

Nick Jonas' Hottest Pics!

Several days ago, Nick met Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra, and joined her family on a vacation in Goa.

A source told E! News that the two "are progressively getting more serious," adding, "Priyanka's mom absolutely adored Nick. She thought he was very charming. Everyone adores them as a couple and is very supportive of the relationship."

Nick and Priyanka had earlier this month spent time with his family at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Top Stories , Couples , Apple News
Latest News
Zayn Malik

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Megan Fox

Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo of Son Journey River Green

Hailey Baldwin Deletes Shawn Mendes Photos From Her IG

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story, Murder House, Coven

American Horror Story Season Eight Gets A Premiere Date, But Which of the First Seven Seasons is Currently Your Favorite?

ESC: Summer?s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

The Swimsuit Cover-Up, Bella Hadid's Way and More Celeb Styles

Tessa Thompson, Net-A-Porter

Tessa Thompson Says She's Attracted to Both Men and Women

Drake Hints at Past Romance With Bella Hadid on Scorpion

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.