Drake Hints at Past Romance With Bella Hadid on Scorpion

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 7:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Drake, Bella Hadid

Getty Images

"I want my baby to have your eyes," Drake rapped on his latest album. Could those eyes be those of Bella Hadid?

The Grammy winner didn't exactly namedrop on his newly released fifth album, Scorpion, but the rapper left us enough clues to draw our own conclusions. 

On the track, "Finesse," the Grammy winner rhymes as he contemplates heading to New York City to see a special someone. 

"I can't even lie, I'd rather stay inside/I can't do suit and tie/Can't be in a room with you and stand on different sides," he raps on the song. "One thing at a time/I have to learn to hide/One thing at a time/Emotions running high/I wish you felt alright."

Photos

Drake's Awesome Sporting Event Faces

ESC: NYFW AW 2018, Brandon Maxwell, Bella Hadid

JP Yim/Getty Images

With comments like "You stay on my mind/all the time, all the time" and "I would make time for you/Commitment," the star gives the impression it was a fling he cared about. 

But, who was he talking about exactly? He mentions Fashion Week—"more your thing than mine." As fans well know, Bella has walked countless New York Fashion Week catwalks during her career as a supermodel. He also notes "You and your sister/Too hot to handle." Given the clues, we'd wager to say he's rapping about the younger Hadid sister, whom he was rumored to be going out with last fall. Plus, as Drake seems to reference at the top of the track, Bella is known for her cat-like eyes. 

Andy Cohen broached the topic with her famous mamaYolanda Hadid, in October 2017, asking, "There are rumors that Bella is dating Drake. Is that true?"

"He threw her a big 21st birthday party last night," he continued. "You were there!"

"They're friends," Hadid answered coyly. 

From the sound of Drake's new song, perhaps they were more. 

The Hadids were certainly on Drake's mind for this new album. On "Sandra's Rose," he quipped, "My house is full of supermodels just like Mohamed Hadid."

Mohamed, of course, is Bella and Gigi's dad. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Drake , Music , Couples , Rumors , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Zayn Malik

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Drake, Scorpion

Drake Confirms He Has a Son on Scorpion: All His Lyrics About Fatherhood

Drake, Scorpion

Drake's New Album Scorpion Features Michael Jackson, Jay-Z and More

XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion Laid to Rest in Private Funeral After Shooting

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani Gets Love From Blake Shelton at Las Vegas Residency Debut

Amy Adams, Isla Fisher

Celebrity Look-Alikes

Drake

7 of Drake's Best Pop Culture References to Get You Pumped for His New Album

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.