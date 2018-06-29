Drake Hints at Past Romance With Bella Hadid on Scorpion

"I want my baby to have your eyes," Drake rapped on his latest album. Could those eyes be those of Bella Hadid?

The Grammy winner didn't exactly namedrop on his newly released fifth album, Scorpion, but the rapper left us enough clues to draw our own conclusions.

On the track, "Finesse," the Grammy winner rhymes as he contemplates heading to New York City to see a special someone.

"I can't even lie, I'd rather stay inside/I can't do suit and tie/Can't be in a room with you and stand on different sides," he raps on the song. "One thing at a time/I have to learn to hide/One thing at a time/Emotions running high/I wish you felt alright."