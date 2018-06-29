Drakeis a dad.

For his fifth studio album, Scorpion, the Grammy-winning rapper used his rhymes to confirm long-running rumors that he is indeed a father.

Rumors surrounding the star's secret baby popped up a year ago when Sophie Brussaux came forward claiming she had text messages to prove Drake fathered her son and she had lawyered up for a paternity test.

"If it is Drake's child, which he doesn't believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child," Drake's rep told E! News in response to the rumors, claiming that Brussaux had been involved with another rapper at the time.