Asia O'Hara Explains That Drag Race Butterfly Fail

Asia says that after she opened the first one on her wrist, she knew this wasn't going her way.

"In that moment I knew, okay, it's not going to go the way I planned and that it was probably my last hurrah," she says. "But, I continued to open the other three, thinking the ones on my chest were maybe going to be warmer. It just was not the case, but you know, I wasn't going to just stand there and fold my arms and say I was done. I did my best. And to be quite honest with you, after opening the first one the rest is kind of a blur."

She also issued an apology on Instagram for the stunt gone wrong.

"I just want to let everyone know how sad and heartbroken I am that my lip sync performance during the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race turned out," she wrote. "Despite months of research and rehearsing with a professional company, what I hoped would be an amazing and safe display of optimism and a surprise for everyone including production and the network, it did not go as planned. I would like to publicly offer the entire world my deepest apology. It's important that everyone knows that I would never purposely hurt any living being and have the utmost respect for all animals."