Selena Gomez is totally a Rachel!

While promoting Hotel Transylvania 3 alongside co-star Andy Samberg, E! News' Jason Kennedyput both celebs to the test with a set of rapid fire questions put together by Selena's "best friend."

Things got off to an admittedly rocky start when the pop star was asked to name her best friend, despite Jason not revealing which of her pals came up with the questionnaire. "We go through seasons," Selena shared, "but I would say Raquelle."

The 25-year-old is talking about Raquelle Stevens, but it was actually fellow bestie Courtney Barry who put Selena on the spot!