XXXTentacion Laid to Rest in Private Funeral After Shooting

Friends and family said goodbye to XXXTentacion on Thursday during a private funeral in Florida.

The special service aimed to honor the memory of the late rapper (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was attended by many familiar faces including Erykah Badu.

"LONG LIVE XXX," the singer wrote with a heart emoji while showcasing a memento from the event. "'They may try to erase your face But millions spring up in your place.' -e.b."

Another guest recalled a quote XXXTentacion's great-grandmother said during the funeral. "In life, you can wait for storms to pass, or instead you can learn to dance in the rain," she shared with the crowd. "Jah danced in the rain." XXXTentacion's mom also posted in the evening hours.

Today's private service comes one day after thousands of fans headed to the BB&T Center in Florida to bid farewell to the slain rapper.