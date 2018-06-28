Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 4:19 PM
Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic
Aoki Lee Simmons is standing up to those who compare to her famous mother and older sister.
As the 15-year-old daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki has spent much of her childhood in the spotlight.
In an emotional statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the celeb spawn addressed why she's decided to share more photos of her face with fans after years of being told she's "not as pretty" as Kimora and 18-year-old Ming Lee Simmons.
"I used to be very picky about pictures and not really show my face," she shared, "and would often not post pictures of cool events or important moments because I didn't like my smile or I was standing next to my beautiful sister. It's easy to get insecure when your sister and mom are models."
Aoki continued, "I've dealt with a lot of negativity on Instagram, comments saying I'm not as pretty as my big sister (who is the best by the way). We all want to look nice in our photos but I've tried to let all of that go and just post pictures where I look happy or was actually having a good time. I try not to worry who I'm standing next to and just share good moments with you guys."
Ming reposted the message to her own Instagram, commenting, "I literally aspire to be my sister."
The sisters (who you might remember as kiddos strutting their stuff down the runway in Kimora's Baby Phat designs) are especially close and continue to celebrate each other's milestones. Ming recently graduated from high school, while Aoki is an avid volleyball player and is already planning for her college years. Additionally, both daughters have modeled for Kimora's eponymous clothing line.
Even more recently, the duo traveled to Greece with their mama and other siblings to help refugees in the area.
Aoki later thanked her followers for the outpouring of support, writing on Instagram, "These comments and DMs about to have me crying in Greece. A million thank yous to everyone. You guys are so kind! This is one of the most positive experiences I've ever had on Insta."
