That's a wrap, squirrel friends!

With last night's coronation of Aquaria at the season 10 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race, it's time to officially close the book on yet another sickening season. But before we say goodbye, we've got to talk about that finale because, honey, what you see isn't always the truth. (OK, it's not that serious, but who are we to pass up a solid Tatianna reference?!)

E! News was on hand at The Theater at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles as RuPaul gathered all her season 10 queens for one last lip sync eleganza extravaganza a few weeks back and, much like what you saw on your TV, it was an epic evening of entertainment. But there are a few things about the proceedings that one only learns when they're posted up in the audience. So, let's spill the tea, shall we?