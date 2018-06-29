The Swimsuit Cover-Up, Bella Hadid's Way and More Celeb Styles

  • By
    &

by Delaney George | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Summer&amp;rsquo;s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

Finally...the answer to all of our summer problems: cover-ups!

The dreaded decision of what to wear to a pool party or a beach is no more. Thanks to some style tips from stars like Bella HadidGabrielle Union and Ashley Graham, you can have a summer ball without baring it all.

Let's be honest: The normal two-piece bathing suits aren't for everyone, and one-pieces may not be risqué enough for others. Luckily, these cover-ups provide the perfect combo where style and comfort meet.

Dress your swimsuit up with a flowing tunic-style cover-up, a sexy peek-a-boo crochet or even a mesh iteration to show a little skin. These looks are sure to keep you swim-ready all summer long.

Photos

16 Summer Date Night Dresses Under $100

Trust: We've got you covered!

ESC: Summer?s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

Instagram

Gabrielle Union

This actress knows how to vacation. Mrs. Wade takes a load off in this light, flowing New York and Company Kimono from the Gabrielle Union collection

ESC: Summer’s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

Free People

SHOP: Little Wing Mix Print Kimono, $68

ESC: Summer’s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

Fashion Nova

SHOP: Caribbean Breeze Sunsuit Set-Pink/Green, $54.99

Article continues below

ESC: Summer’s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

Boohoo

SHOP: Tropical Floral Maxi Beach Kimono, $36

ESC: Summer?s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

Instagram

Ashley Graham

The Vogue cover girl can show us a thing or two about being sexy in sheer. The model paired a black two-piece suit with a flesh-toned cover-up, and just for some extra sparkle a little body jewelry. 

ESC: Summer’s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

Lulu's

SHOP: Midas Sheer Gold Maxi Cover-Up, $67

Article continues below

ESC: Summer’s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

Missguided

SHOP: Rose Gold Metallic Side Split Knitted Maxi Dress, $42

ESC: Summer’s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

Nasty Gal

SHOP: Plain Sailing Maxi Cover Up, Was $40, Now $24

ESC: Summer?s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

Instagram

Bella Hadid

The supermodel can do no wrong in this sexy crochet set. The cat-walking princess took these Andi Bagus Beach Pants paired with Dior White Calfskin Bee Sneakers to give us the summer cover-up inspiration we need. 

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Cover-Ups

Dolls Kill

SHOP: Still Water crochet Shorts, $35

ESC: Summer’s Hottest Celebrity Inspired Swim Cover Ups for under $100

PrettyLittleThing

SHOP: White Crochet Trousers, $45

ESC: Summer Cover-Ups

Miken

SHOP: Juniors' Crochet Scalloped Pants, Created for Macy's , Was $28, Now $20.99

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE: The Unexpected Summer Sandals Trend Kim Kardashian Is Wearing

RELATED ARTICLE: Kylie Jenner Sports the New Fanny Pack A.K.A. Summer Side Bag

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Ashley Graham , Gabrielle Union , Style Collective , Fashion , Trends , Life/Style , Shopping , VG , Top Stories
Latest News
Zayn Malik

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Cannes 2018, Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow's Best Looks

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence's Slip Dress Is Made for Lazy Girls and More Best Dressed

Skai Jackson, 2018 BET Awards

BET Awards 2018: Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Work, Work, Work

What to Do With NSFW SavagexFenty Xccessories, According to Rihanna

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Shorts

Not Your Typical Summer Shorts, as Seen on Gigi and Bella Hadid

ESC: Dare to Wear, Lady Gaga

Watch Out! Lady Gaga's Blazer Dress Can Stop Traffic

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.