GLOW is set in the 1980s, but it sure is timely.

The Netflix comedy about the launch of an all-female pro wrestling TV series (also called GLOW aka Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, it was a real show back in the day) returns for a second season on Friday, June 29 and remains extremely relevant to what is happening in Hollywood and for women all over the world with the Time's Up and #MeToo movement. What should viewers take away from this season?

"Empowerment," Jackie Tohn told E! News at a junket ahead of the premiere.

"Yeah, women empowerment definitely," Sydelle Noel said. "You see a group of women—oddly different types of women—come together and actually become friends that you wouldn't normally see those different types of women be friends. It's because it's different circumstances."