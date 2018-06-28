by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 4:23 PM
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are caught up in wedding fever!
Not their own; the 35-year-old Quantico actress and former Miss World and 25-year-old pop star have only been romantically linked for a little over a month (and as far as we know, they're no Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson). But the two flew to her home country of India last week to meet her family and recently took part in pre-wedding festivities for her friends.
On Wednesday, Priyanka and Nick attended Akash Ambani and fiancé Shloka Mehta and his sister Isha Ambani and fiancé Anand Piramal's double pre-engagement mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. While the couples got engaged earlier this year, in India, pairs take part in many pre-wedding events, including pre-engagement festivities and a traditional engagement ceremony, where they exchange rings before their weddings.
Priyanka wore a lilac georgette Tarun Tahiliani couture sari with lace and French knot applique borders to the event. Sheposted on Instagram Stories a photo of the brides-to-be and on her regular feed a pic of herself with Ambani and Mehta, writing, "Congratulations Akash and Shloka!! Such a beautiful ceremony.. mehendi hai rachne wali.. love you both. Pre pre engagement party."
Congratulations Akash and Shloka!! Such a beautiful ceremony.. mehendi hai rachne wali.. love you both. Pre pre engagement party❤️🙌🏽
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on
On Thursday, Priyanka and Nick attended a pre-engagement party for Akash that was hosted by his parents, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the bash.
Priyanka wore a red and silver Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari. Nick wore a black suit with no tie to both events.
Several days ago, Nick met Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, sister and actress Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, and joined her family on a vacation in Goa, according to NDTV. Nick posted a photo of Priyanka dancing on Instagram Stories, writing, "Her," with a heart-eyed emoticon.
Priyanka's sister told NDTV that meeting Nick was fun.
"We had a great trip," she said. "We had amazing food and it was a great trip."
Earlier this month, Jonas took Chopra to his cousin's wedding in New Jersey, where the actress spent time with his family, including his brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?