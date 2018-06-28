Check Out All of Your Favorite Stars On Their Summer Getaways

  • By
    &

by Carissa Almendarez | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 3:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Sardinia

CIAOPIX / FREZZA LAFATA / BACKGRID

Not all of us can take our summer vacations around the globe, but we can live vicariously through those that do!

Stars like George ClooneyNina Dobrev, Jennifer Lopez and Goldie Hawn are whisking away with family, friends and lovers to explore exotic destinations and naturalistic beauties. Thankfully, social media allows us to be a fly on the wall (or sand) for these celebs' getaways. 

From sipping wine in California to sun bathing in Greece, these A-listers have created a whole new meaning for the phrase vacation mode. Even though we couldn't make it to any of these trips (guess our invites got lost in the mail) we can still get some tips and tricks about how to live our best lives during the summer season.

Photos

Celebrities on 2018 Summer Vacation

Click through the gallery above to see all the snapshots that had us daydreaming about bikinis and globetrotting. WARNING: You may experience some vacation envy. Proceed at your own risk!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Holidays , Vacation , Family
Latest News
La La Anthony

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Sandlot

The Sandlot For-Eh-Ver! Movie Heading Back to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Finale

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Crowns a Winner

Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston

Watch Selena Gomez Decide Which Friends Character She's Most Like

XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion Laid to Rest in Private Funeral After Shooting

Kelly Clarkson, Encino Home

Kelly Clarkson Spends $8.5 Million on Los Angeles Mansion

Tiffany Haddish: Is She Ready to Date an A-Lister?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.