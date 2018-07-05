Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderrama

This is a former couple that continually begs the question: why couldn't they work out? Their June 2016 breakup is still a pang for Lovato, who has admitted to being in love with her ex beau despite their split.

"I've never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer and I still love him," she said in her 2017 Simply Complicated documentary. "The sparks never faded, but there are issues that I haven't conquered yet that I know I won't conquer if I'm relying on somebody else to take care of the loneliness."

"I think my heart's always with Wilmer. I think it was with Wilmer. I think that it is with Wilmer. I think that it will be because you don't share six years with somebody and not give them a piece of your heart," she elaborated. "I'm pretty sure I'm not going to meet anybody that compares with him."

The two remain friends and have even been spotted out to lunch together as recently as February. While the exes have both gone on to date other people, it's clear they remain in each other's lives no matter what their relationship status is.

"Their friendship is very important to both of them. If the timing is right, it would not be a surprise if they find their way back into a romantic relationship," a source told E! News back in February. "Demi had some oats to sow and Wilmer has always been supportive. They needed to take a step back to be able to see things a little more clearly. They're in a great place friendship wise and are not going to rule anything out."

Neither are we.