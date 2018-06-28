EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Romantic Vacation to Italy

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 1:21 PM

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are the latest celebs to vacation in Italy this summer.

The 45-year-old star and 39-year-old Good Charlotte musician were recently photographed in Florence with The Goldbergs show and It reboot movie producer David Katzenberg and his wife Stellina. The latter couple, who are currently celebrating their second wedding anniversary, traveled with their 1-year-old daughter Mattea.

The group strolled through the grounds of the Four Seasons hotel, where the Katzenbergs had wed, and took photos of themselves in the garden, an eyewitness told E! News. The person said Diaz and Madden looked "very much in love."

"They walked around with their arms around each other always laughing and talking sweetly to one another," the eyewitness said. "They are crazy about each other and it shows."

Diaz and Madden dressed casually. She wore a blue sweater over a white T-shirt and black printed pants. Madden dressed all in black. 

Photos

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden: Romance Rewind

The group also went out to dinner in Florence and took a walk by the Ponte Vecchio bridge. Katzenberg posted on Instagram photos from their trip.

"It was a very romantic and beautiful stay for them," the eyewitness said.

This marked a rare public sighting of Diaz and Madden, who have been marred since 2015 and are notoriously private. Diaz retired from acting several years ago. Her last onscreen role was in the 2014 remake of the movie Annie.

Italy is apparently the ultimate summer 2018 vacation destination for celebrities.

Kourtney Kardashianand her boyfriend Younes Bendjima traveled to Rome and the island of Capri earlier this month, while Gwyneth Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk recently spent a weekend in Capri as well, traveling with Valentino and his partner Giancarlo Giammetti and his family on a yacht.

