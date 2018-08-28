Ashlee Simpson Ross is getting a new reality show on E! (with her hubbie Evan Ross), so it seems fitting that we celebrate ASHLEE+EVAN with a little throwback fun.

Ashlee has been on our radar ever since her sister Jessica Simpson dropped her first single back in 1999. The Texas native then followed in her big sister's footsteps and released her own music starting in 2004 and we are forever grateful that she did.

Over the years, the 33-year-old star gave us a lot of hit songs that we can't help but still love.

She was an edgy, rocker-style singer mixed with a pop vibe that fans will forever recognize. Not to mention her gravelly voice, which made her even more memorable when her songs came on our radios back in the day.

Sure, it's been a while since Ashlee has released new music (her last song came out in 2012), but we still have her old tunes to sing-along to whenever they come on our iPod...thank goodness.