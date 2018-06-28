Angelina Jolie Channels Meghan Markle's Style at Royal Event

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 11:19 AM

Angelina Jolie

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie may have been inspired by Meghan Markle's style when she attended a royal service in London.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked regal in a cowl bateau neck, knee-length eggshell Ralph & Russo couture dress and a matching fascinator, gloves and pumps at the Service of Commemoration and Dedication, marking the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George, at St Paul's Cathedral on Thursday.

Angelina wore her hair styled in a chignon, a look Meghan sported last month at her and Prince Harry's first event as a married couple.

The actress' dress choice, which bared her shoulders, also brought to mind the bateau neck Givenchy wedding gown Meghan wore to her and Harry's royal wedding.

In addition, both Angelina and Meghan are big fans of Ralph & Russo. The Duchess of Sussex had worn a gown by the brand for her engagement photo shoot with Harry.

Angelina Jolie

John Rainford/WENN

Queen Elizabeth II, 92, was supposed to officiate the ceremony but canceled due to illness. The Duke of Kent, her cousin, filled in for her.

In 2014, she had made Jolie, a special envoy to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), an honorary dame for her work campaigning to end sexual violence in war zones and for services to U.K. foreign policy. The Queen presented the actress with the Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George.

TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Meghan Markle , Royals , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
