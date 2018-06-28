Chrissy Teigen Shares Luna's Beauty Obsession and It's Adorable

Luna Stephens is a budding beauty influencer.

It's common for daughters to be mesmerized by their mothers' beauty routines (Case in point: North West's fascination with makeup), but when your mom is involved in the production of a beauty line, the allure of makeup gets real.

"Luna is obsessed with sitting on my countertop in the bathroom," the model told WWD about her two-year-old daughter. "She'll go, ‘Up, up, up,' I put her up there and she loves brushes, using them on her face. Becca sends us tons of clean brushes all the time, so she's always using them."

Today, the Lip Sync Battle host launched her second collaboration with Becca Cosmetics, which includes three limited-edition products to enhance your summer glow. Considering that the Glow Body Oil—a shimmering, lightweight oil you can use on your body and hair—and the new Glow Gloss colors aren't applied with brushes, we can guess that the Endless Bronze & Glow compact inspired Luna's makeup dreams.