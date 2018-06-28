Charley Gallay/Getty Images for RH
Portia De Rossi's General Public x RH launch party was filled with A-list attendees.
Of course, Ellen DeGeneres attended the Wednesday night event, held at Restoration Hardware in Los Angeles, to support her wife. Videos posted on social media show the couple holding hands while posing for pictures together. One video also shows Ellen sweeping up the floor at the event, making sure everything was nice and tidy.
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Ellen Pompeo, Nate Berkus and January Jones also showed their support for Portia, who is the founder and CEO of General Public, at the event.
While at the launch party, Portia opened up about past divorce rumors and how she handles all of the speculation surrounding her relationship with Ellen.
"The divorce rumors came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed," she told Us Weekly. "I'm not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening I thought, 'Oh, now we're finally accepted.' We get the same s--t as every celebrity couple."
She went on to add, "I thought, 'Wow, this is great that I'm pregnant, not pregnant, divorced, not divorced, whatever.' That means there is an acceptance for this."
And when it comes to all of the relationship rumors, Portia and Ellen try to "avoid it" because they just "don't care."
