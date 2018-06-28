Gwen Stefani was feeling the love as she launched her Las Vegas residency.

The 48-year-old singer performed her first Just a Girl concert at the Zappos Theatre at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday. Earlier that night, dressed in a short sleeve, silver, semi-sheer fringed over-the-knee dress, she walked the red carpet at the venue with her boyfriend of more than two years, Blake Shelton. She and the 42-year-old country star looked cozy as they posed for photos together.

Stefani posted on Instagram photos of the two, including one showing them in her dressing room with her kids and niece, whose dad, the singer's brother Todd Stefani, also joined in on the festivities.