Hey baby, your Hollaback girl is officially in Vegas!

Gwen Stefani kicked off her Las Vegas residency show called Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl on Wednesday night and she totally brought it.

There were giant bananas, glitzy costumes and even some throwback tunes for her OG fans.

Even though we all know that Stefani is a pro when it comes to touring there is something magical about possibly seeing her in Las Vegas.

The bright, neon lights, the crazy atmosphere that is Vegas and Stefani up on stage performing month after month is almost too good to be true.

It is true however, and the show will be running through March of 2019 at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, so you definitely have time to catch the former No Doubt front woman in all her glory.