Inside Khloe Kardashian's 34th Birthday Party

Earlier in the day, the star squeezed in cuddle time with her newborn, True Thompson, before the event kicked off. This birthday marks her first one since becoming a mom in April.

"Khloe just wanted something small at home where everyone could be in comfy sweats and hang out. It was exactly what she wanted," a source told E! News. "It was good for everyone to spend time together in a relaxed and casual environment."

"They all want Khloe to be happy and they respect her. They are not going to start a war with her about Tristan," the source added. "Khloe was well aware of how her family felt about what happened and that they were all concerned and wanted to protect her. But, she made up her mind and they really had no choice but to accept it. They all want to have a relationship with Khloe and True and Tristan is part of that package. They are all moving on and going forward. If Khloe is happy then they are happy for her."

While at the party, Kim even got Tristan to unblock her on Instagram since his cheating scandal.

The party topped off with matriarch Kris riding a pool float with Kylie trying to hop on the back.