by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 3:00 AM
Meghan King Edmonds has her hands full this summer.
Exactly one month after welcoming twin boys Hayes and Hart, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star continues to embrace her new reality of raising three kids under two.
And while sleeping may be rare and feedings are constant, the Bravo star likely wouldn't have it any other way.
With her home base now in St. Louis, Meghan chatted with E! News and gave a glimpse into mom life that is keeping her busier than ever before.
"We have night nannies so for eight hours at night, we have a nurse who comes in and feeds the babies. But I'm giving the babies breast milk so I'm still getting up to pump every three hours at night," Meghan shared. "I haven't slept for longer than a four-hour stretch since they were born and guess what? Neither have they so we are all equal."
In just a short amount of time, the boys are already showing distinctive personality traits. Meghan describes Hart as her "crazy little man" who is wild, feisty and always hungry. In comparison, Hayes is "more chill" and doesn't like being cold at all.
"They're really different," Meghan explained. "But they're both really good babies. They don't really fuss unless they're hungry."
Meghan and husband Jim Edmonds' 19-month-old daughter Aspen has also adjusted well to the growing family by helping feed the boys with their bottles and giving them pacifiers when they are sleeping.
While you won't see Meghan's pregnancy journey with twins this upcoming season on the Real Housewives, the former cast member heard from Tamra Judge since her delivery.
And although Meghan enjoyed sharing her IVF journey for millions of viewers, she knows it was best to step away and focus solely on her pregnancy away from the cameras.
"I think it was best for me not to do it and I'm glad I made that decision for my family and my babies," she shared with us. "Twin pregnancy for me was no joke and it was really difficult physically so I know I made the right choice."
While Meghan wasn't shy about showcasing her baby bump throughout her pregnancy, she isn't focused on losing the weight she gained. Through breastfeeding, Meghan says she is burning between 1,200 and 1,400 calories a day. At the same time, she is completely fine with taking time to get her pre-baby body back.
"My body doesn't look like it used to, and that's not easy to look at, like these huge milk producing boobs and this saggy stomach. But at the same time, I'm just trying to take care of my body," Meghan explained. "I'm just gonna let my body heal and try to treat it like a temple until it gets back to where it used to be if that ever happens."
Perhaps it's that honesty and candidness that made Meghan such a staple on the Bravo reality show for three years. Ultimately, the creator of K. Hall Studio's The King Collection continues to be an open book and deliver an honest look at her life for fans and followers on her Instagram account and through her blog.
"I think motherhood is just one big guilt trip to be honest. At the same time, we're all just trying to do our best and I'm gonna show what that looks like," she explained. "When I was on the Real Housewives, I tried to show what I could control at least, just the authentic version of myself and I clearly have more control over that with my own social media."
Looking forward, Meghan is open to being part of a reality show that chronicles her family. While she joked that she doesn't have much energy to put into the idea, showcasing what mom life looks like is something Meghan would be open to.
As for having even more kids, it's safe to say her family unit is complete.
"I have three of my own and four step-kids so I don't know why people want me to have more," she laughed. "I'm a mom of all different kinds—of multiples, of biological, of step—no more!"
