Paris Jackson was by Joe Jackson's side as he passed away early Wednesday morning.

The Jackson family is mourning the loss of their patriarch, who died at the age of 89 following a battle with cancer. His granddaughter broke her silence on the matter in a touching Instagram post, sharing insight into their final moments together.

Paris said it was "such a blessing" to "tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye," adding, "everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all."