Stacy Keibler Gives Birth to a Baby Boy—Find Out His Name

Congratulations are in order for Stacy Keibler!

The former WWE wrestler welcomed her second child with husband Jared Pobre earlier this month. The parents first announced the news on social media Wednesday night.

"Born at home, on 6.18.18," Stacy shared with her followers. "Our sweet little man Bodhi Brooks Pobre entered our world."

It appears both mom and dad were able to hold onto their son's small hands as the cameras flashed for the sweet pic.

Famous friends and fans immediately expressed their well wishes for the family in the comments section including Odette Annable.  "Love you 4 so much," the actress wrote to her friend.

Back in May, Stacy stepped out for a date night with her hubby at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills where she showed off her pregnancy glow.

And in the weeks leading up to her due date, Stacy has been enjoying extra special time with her daughter before she became a big sister.

 "Soon, we'll be a family of 4! Our hearts are filled with love," the proud mom shared on Instagram. "Someone's excited to become a big sister soon."

While Stacy continues to profess her love for all things holistic health and wellness, one thing she will absolutely pass on to both kids is the power of kindness.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress and model revealed what she's teaching her daughter thanks to a book titled What Does It Mean to Be Kind?

"Let's teach our kids to always ‪#bekind—pass along the love of reading to them to help stimulate their imagination and knowledge," she wrote. Well done mama!

