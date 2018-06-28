Scarlett Johansson is putting an end to one former Scientologist's claim that she "auditioned" to date Tom Cruisefollowing his 2001 divorce from Nicole Kidman.

During an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today, Brendan Tighe said he was working as a member of the actor's Scientology security team when he accidentally came across "reports" revealing the names of women who allegedly auditioned to enter a relationship with Cruise. According to Tighe, one of those women was Johansson.

In a statement to E! News, the actress rejected his assertion, saying, "The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning. I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man aka Brendan Tighe would come up with a crazy story like that."