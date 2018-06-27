One of Married at First Sight's most familiar couples has decided to call it quits.

A source confirms to E! News that Ryan Buckley and Jaclyn Schwartzberg have split after 10 months of marriage.

"They remain friends and are grateful for everything they've learned while being married to a stranger," a source shared with People who first reported the news.

Fans first met the pair when they appeared on Lifetime's hit reality show during season six.

Jaclyn is a former teacher turned sales representative whose boyfriend sadly passed away suddenly two years before the show. As for Ryan, he is a firefighter and paintball enthusiast who was looking to find someone to settle down with.