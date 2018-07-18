5 Times Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reminded Us Marriage Is Hard Work

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Marriage isn't easy, even if Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard make it look like it is.

The Frozen star, who turns 37 on Wednesday, and the 43-year-old actor have been married for more than four years, have been together for more than 10, and share two daughters.

The two are refreshingly candid about their love lives—not to mention life in general—on social media and in press interviews.

"We really just get by. We feel, you know, a little vulnerable just as much as everyone else does," Bell told E! News in June.

Here are five times Bell and Shepard reminded us that marriage is hard work.

1. Couple's Therapy: The two are open about how they have sought counseling to work out relationship problems.

"You do better in the gym with a trainer; you don't figure out how to cook without reading a recipe," Bell told Good Housekeeping in 2015. "Therapy is not something to be embarrassed about."

Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2. Slimey Situations: It could be beneficial for both partners to try to laugh off some unpleasant situations, namely those one person could have stopped. In June, Bell posted on Instagram Stories a video showing a slug that ended up in her salad, which her husband prepared with lettuce grown in their garden. Shepard joked it was just a "lil' but of protein."

"The terrible thing was he has never gone outside and picked the lettuce," Bell told E! News. "He's made salads before, bought salad at the grocery store. I'm like, 'I grow six different kinds of lettuce, you can just grab it.' The first time he does it and there's a gigantic slug."

3. Fights Happen: At anyone who's been in a relationship knows, disagreements can occur over seemingly anything. In January, Bell recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! how when she and Shepard once took a motorcycle road trip and argued over what music to play and about whether they should wear helmets at all times, as states have different laws.

"If he was on the highway, he had to wear the helmet. But if he was on side streets, he didn't have to wear the helmet," the actress said. "I'm not joking, he took side streets for like four hours just to make a point."

4. Nobody's Perfect: In February, Bell shared marriage advice on Instagram by request of a fan who was getting married.

"Loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects, is the most powerful loving thing you can do," she wrote. "Rejoice in what makes the other person happy and allow them their individual interests. Know that everyone is doing the best they can with what they've got. So get a bigger emotional tool box to fix your problems."

5. Keeping It Spicy: "The funny keeps it spicy for us a lot. He keeps me laughing all the time. I try to make him laugh and every now and again I get there," Kristen told E! News in 2017. "But really it's just being aware of the other person's needs."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Dax Shepard , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chrissy Metz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Why Priyanka Chopra Is Changing Her Policy on Public Relationships

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers, Instagram

Inside Danica Patrick's Post-Racing Life: Love, Waffles, Building Her Brand and Bottling More of That Wine

Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek

A Rundown of Rob Gronkowski's Romance With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Camille Kostek

Katie Holmes, NO USE UNTIL 10PM PT.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Step Out for a New York City Dinner Date

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Birthday With Nick & Jonas Brothers

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Is ''Frustrated'' by Younes Bendjima's ''Impulsive'' Instagram Comment

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.