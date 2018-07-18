Marriage isn't easy, even if Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard make it look like it is.

The Frozen star, who turns 37 on Wednesday, and the 43-year-old actor have been married for more than four years, have been together for more than 10, and share two daughters.

The two are refreshingly candid about their love lives—not to mention life in general—on social media and in press interviews.

"We really just get by. We feel, you know, a little vulnerable just as much as everyone else does," Bell told E! News in June.

Here are five times Bell and Shepard reminded us that marriage is hard work.

1. Couple's Therapy: The two are open about how they have sought counseling to work out relationship problems.

"You do better in the gym with a trainer; you don't figure out how to cook without reading a recipe," Bell told Good Housekeeping in 2015. "Therapy is not something to be embarrassed about."