If you've dreamed of Ramona Singer of The Real Housewives of New York City fame lip-syncing to Kelis' "Milkshake," then, well, your dreams have come true.

In the video above, Ramona bounces around the Lip Sync Battle stage, gyrating, to the delight of LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen. Her grasp on the lyrics of the song seems shaky at best, but it's Ramona Singer on Lip Sync Battle, what did you expect?

"I mean, I knew she was going to bring it," Chrissy says.

Ramona battles The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. In her sneak peek, Melissa performs "When I Grow Up" by the Pussycat Dolls. Now, Melissa may have the advantage here. Who could forget her classic dance track "On Display"?