by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 10:29 AM
Lonnie Chavis is sending a powerful message about bullying after being teased about his teeth.
The 10-year-old This Is Us star took to Instagram this week to respond to social media trolls who've been leaving him mean comments. "All the trolls that have been trolling in my comments, talking about my gap...I mean, trolling period...I could get my gap fixed, like braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart though?" Chavis began. "I mean, there are kids out here like killing themselves just because of y'all, hatin' and trollin' and doing just crazy stuff, I mean, it's stupid."
"I mean, is it fun? No! It hurts people," Chavis continued. "People kill themselves, and you're the one who's making them do it. I mean, fix your heart though, for real."
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
The actor then shared that he can handle the hate, but he knows there are many who can't. He went on to send a message directly to the kids watching his video, telling them, "Don't trip, be who you wanna be, I mean, do what you wanna do, do you, be you, believe in yourself."
Chavis captioned the video, "PSA! Yes I have a gap in my teeth, that braces can fix when all my baby teeth fall out. I'm gonna keep on smiling though STOP TROLLING STOP BULLYING! Fix your heart! To all those being bullied or being trolled YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, YOU ARE AWESOME, and YOU MATTER! ❤️ #FixYourHeart."
In response to his video, Chavis is receiving a lot of love from fans and fellow celebs. Millie Bobby Brown commented on Chavis' post, "Love you so much! Ur so inspiring!"
La La Anthony also wrote to Chavis, "U inspire me. I sent this to my son Kiyan. This is a message he and other kids need to hear. Thank u for this truth. Continue to shine."
Gigi Hadid also commented on social media, telling Chavis, "Don't touch that gap!!!! You're gorg!"
