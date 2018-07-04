YouTube
by Johnni Macke | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 5:00 AM
Bring on the red, white and blue!
It's Independence Day in the U.S.A. AKA the 4th of July and we are so ready to bust out all of our Americana gear, head to the nearest beach and party in the U.S.A.
As you prepare for another year full of epic fireworks shows and bad tan lines from being outside all day, why not show off your star-spangled spirit by blasting your favorite patriotic jam from the rooftop?
Although there are a lot of great songs dedicated to the good ol' U-S of A there are about 15 tunes that stand out to us the most that we can't help but play anytime we have a national holiday.
Everything from Miley Cyrus "Party in the U.S.A." to Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." play on our iPods on the 4th of July, but we're not exactly sure which one is the most patriotic...that's where you come in.
Vote for your favorite all-American song that you can't help but listen to on America's rowdiest and booziest holiday below.
After you're done casting your vote make sure to crank up the radio, singalong to these tunes and maybe have a few festive drinks before heading back to work tomorrow!
"Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus:
Even if you're not a major Cyrus fan you should be a fan of this song. "Party in the U.S.A." is the ultimate party anthem and since the 4th of July is America's biggest party you have to blast this every year on repeat. It's almost a requirement if you ask us. When you put this track on don't forget to nod your head like ya, and move your hips like ya!
"American Pie" by Don McLean:
"American Pie" is the most American song out there. OK, there are a lot of great songs about America that have been released over the years but Don McLean's song about "the day the music died" is definitely one of the most iconic. It's beautifully written, puts you at ease the moment you hear it and causes a case of both melancholy for the past and happiness about the future when the chorus hits. It's perfect.
"American Country Love Song" by Jake Owen:
We don't know he did it but Jake Owen perfectly embodied what it's like to be in love in America and we're obsessed with this song. "American Country Love Song" is all about being young and falling in love in the U.S. and it gives us goose bumps every time we listen to it. Plus, the video is so much fun.
"American" by RuPaul:
RuPaul somehow turned being American into the ultimate club jam and we're in love with this track. "American" has lyrics about the beauty in America, but when you break it down it's about being American and being yourself no matter what kind of American you may be.
"American Woman" by Lenny Kravitz:
"American Woman" is probably Lenny Kravitz's most memorable song and we love him for it. It's edgy, funky and so rock and roll.
"Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" by Toby Keith:
Toby Keith has numerous songs dedicated to be an American and every time he sings them you can feel how much he loves and respects those who have served to keep Americans safe. "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" is an anthem about Americans fighting to protect everyone in the country and it's totally bad-ass.
"This Is America" by Childish Gambino:
"This Is America" by Childish Gambino AKA Donald Glover is one of the most recent tracks dedicated to life in America. Even though it has a fun beat and dance-worthy vibes it's actually a very intense track. Childish Gambino manages to tell the harsh truths about the political climate of the world, especially in the U.S. while rapping and dancing in this video and fans are obsessed with it.
"American Kids" by Kenny Chesney:
American kids don't know how good they've got it! Leave it to Kenny Chesney to perfectly describe what it's like to be a kid in America and make us wish we were back in high school. They might be a "little messed up," but really they're all alright.
"Born in the U.S.A." by Bruce Springsteen:
Springsteen is the epitome of an all-American boy. He grew up in New Jersey, sings about the every man and knows how to keep it real while making music we can't help but love. "Born in the U.S.A." is the rock song every American should listen to this holiday because it is about all of us. It's an iconic song and one serious head banger.
"Made in America" by Kanye West & Jay Z:
Kanye West and Jay-Z teamed up in 2011 to create "Made in America," which is all about making it in America and it's pretty awesome. The rap sections about their childhoods in America mixed in with the mellow chorus that sounds almost like going to church pairs together with ease making this song the ideal mix the two artists.
"All-American Girl" by Carrie Underwood:
All-American girls are one of a kind and that's why Carrie Underwood's song all about being one of them is so relatable. Plus, it has Underwood's iconic vocals and sweet lyrics so there's no reason not to like it.
"Made in the USA" by Demi Lovato:
In 2013, Demi Lovato released "Made in the USA" and ever since we've loved listening to this track on the regular. Most people associate American-themed tracks with the country world, but Lovato proves with this song that pop singers know a thing or two about being from the U.S. In fact, this song is so much fun that once it comes on we can't help but singalong.
"American Girl" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers:
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "American Girl" is the quintessential all-American song. It was originally released in 1977 and it's survived decade after decade because it is so great. Plus, it's so darn catchy.
"American Honey" by Lady Antebellum:
If you've ever wanted to know what it's like to grow up in a small town in the country then you need to listen to this Lady Antebellum song. It's about being sweet like American honey and growing up without any real drama or stress. It's a heartwarming tune that you can't help bob your head to whenever it comes on.
"Star Spangled Banner" by Jimi Hendrix:
We know that this is not Jimi Hendrix's song, but when he performed the "Star Spangled Banner" at Woodstock in 1969 it pretty much summed up everything that we love about this anthem. The rocker twist on the song that is at the heart of United States is exactly what being an American is all about…making things your own. That's why we will never stop loving his rendition of the classic track.
