Bring on the red, white and blue!

It's Independence Day in the U.S.A. AKA the 4th of July and we are so ready to bust out all of our Americana gear, head to the nearest beach and party in the U.S.A.

As you prepare for another year full of epic fireworks shows and bad tan lines from being outside all day, why not show off your star-spangled spirit by blasting your favorite patriotic jam from the rooftop?

Although there are a lot of great songs dedicated to the good ol' U-S of A there are about 15 tunes that stand out to us the most that we can't help but play anytime we have a national holiday.

Everything from Miley Cyrus "Party in the U.S.A." to Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." play on our iPods on the 4th of July, but we're not exactly sure which one is the most patriotic...that's where you come in.

Vote for your favorite all-American song that you can't help but listen to on America's rowdiest and booziest holiday below.

After you're done casting your vote make sure to crank up the radio, singalong to these tunes and maybe have a few festive drinks before heading back to work tomorrow!