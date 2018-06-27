Couple goals!

Ariana Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson celebrated her birthday again on Tuesday night, the day she actually turned 25, this time with a karaoke night out with friends.

The group was made up of more than two dozen people, including the singer's brother Frankie Grande and mother Joan Grand and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. They partied at the private Lyric Lounge at Frames Bowling Lounge, where the pair grabbed mics and brought the nostalgia with duet of Evanescence's mega 2003 hit "Bring Me to Life," with Grande singing Amy Lee's parts, naturally, and Davidson rapping the lines performed by 12 Stones' Paul McCoy.

Grande and her friend Doug Middlebrook posted videos of their performance of the gothic metal track, which was one of the most popular songs 15 years ago and which remains a karaoke fan-favorite.

"Some children had therapists, some children had this song in their CD Walkman," Middlebrook wrote on Instagram Stories.