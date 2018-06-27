by Corinne Heller & Beth Sobol | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 8:18 AM
Couple goals!
Ariana Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson celebrated her birthday again on Tuesday night, the day she actually turned 25, this time with a karaoke night out with friends.
The group was made up of more than two dozen people, including the singer's brother Frankie Grande and mother Joan Grand and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. They partied at the private Lyric Lounge at Frames Bowling Lounge, where the pair grabbed mics and brought the nostalgia with duet of Evanescence's mega 2003 hit "Bring Me to Life," with Grande singing Amy Lee's parts, naturally, and Davidson rapping the lines performed by 12 Stones' Paul McCoy.
Grande and her friend Doug Middlebrook posted videos of their performance of the gothic metal track, which was one of the most popular songs 15 years ago and which remains a karaoke fan-favorite.
"Some children had therapists, some children had this song in their CD Walkman," Middlebrook wrote on Instagram Stories.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson covering Bring Me to Life is the most perfect duet I've ever heard don't @ me— Hannah (@hannahcowps) June 27, 2018
ariana and pete singing karaoke together via her instagram story! #arianagrande #petedavidson #petiana #peteiana #grandson
A post shared by ariana grande + pete davidson (@peteandariana) on
During the festivities, Davidson, 24, also performed a solo rendition of rapper Eminem's 2002 track "Superman," while Grande performed Beyoncé's 2011 song "Love on Top."
"Pete loved it and she completely nailed the song," a source told E! News.
I never knew I needed ariana singing love on top until now pic.twitter.com/zywa9qTZve— here for ariana (@oItvisuals) June 27, 2018
Instagram / Doug Middlebrook
Instagram / Doug Middlebrook
Davidson and Grande acted "very sweet and loving" at the party, the source added.
Guests enjoyed an open bar and food such as pizza, sliders and artichoke dip. There was also a sheet cake bearing a childhood picture of Ariana, as well as a 40-pound piñata cake filled with rainbow candy and sprinkles. Everyone sang Happy Birthday.
"Ariana had a great night," the source said.
A day earlier, Grande and Davidson celebrated her birthday with family and friends at a restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental hotel. Grande wore a black top, brown Louis Vuitton mini skirt, black thigh high boots and cat ears. She and Davidson held hands as they got into a car.
"She looked really happy," a source said.
