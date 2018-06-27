How much can one really learn from their front-row seat watching hapless amateur bakers attempt to bake and decorate some of the most outrageous and intricate cakes Pinterest has ever seen?

That's the question Nailed It host Nicole Byer faced when E! News challenged the hilarious comedian to put herself in the shoes of the contestants who had us all rolling on the floor with laughter during the hit reality show's first season. To celebrate the show's impending second season, dropping on the streaming service on Friday, June 29, Byer joined E! News' very own Zuri Hall at Duff's Cakemix in Los Angeles to try their hands at creating a version of the ubiquitous unicorn cake that appears in the show's opening credits. And the results are even more hysterical than we could've ever hoped.