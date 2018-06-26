7 Celebrity Summer Fashion Trends That Don't Look so Obvious

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 4:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Summer Trends

Splash News / Getty Images / Rex/Shutterstock

Crop tops? Check. Cutoffs? Check. Sandals? Double-check.

You've almost got all the summer wardrobe essentials you need. Now that we're in the full swing of the season, it's time to pay attention to the not-so-obvious trends celebrities are living in. Because it's one thing to dress for the weather, but it's another to stand out in a sea of bodysuits and breezy dresses. 

Behold! The unexpected summer trends that'll make you a style star. 

Audubon Prints: The sun is out, the grass is green and the birds are aplenty...especially on midi-length dresses. As displayed by Gigi Hadid, Lily Collins and Karolina Kurkova, these aren't just your average canaries—these are your large Audubon-like fowls. They blend a vintage sophistication with a touch of whimsy, making it the perfect print for your next brunch, picnic or outdoor movie date night.  

ESC: Summer Trends

Getty Images

Terminator Sunglasses: Don't worry—the slim, angular sunnies your favorite It Girls love are still going strong. But this summer, veterans like Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian West are proving that, sometimes, bigger is better. These oversize stunners are typically rectangular in shape and will cover a fair portion of your face...you know, in case you want to stay incognito. 

ESC: Summer Trends

Geoff Robinson

Chinoiserie-Esque Prints: If you're channeling your grandma's fine China, you're right on par with Olivia Wilde, Meghan Markle and Natalia Vodianova. It's a little matronly but with the right balance of edgy accessories, your look will feel priceless. 

ESC: Summer Trends

Getty Images

Summertime Suiting: The summer pantsuit is here, and it is loud, proud and totally boss. Take a page out of Bella, Ciara and Evangeline's style books, and wear one to your next professional get-together. Extra points if you're brave enough to pair your iteration with dad sneakers like the model. 

ESC: Summer Trends

Getty Images

Head-to-Toe Prints: Be it a jumpsuit or co-ordinate set, you'll stand apart from the pack if you're wearing full-on prints or patterns. There are so many ways you can work this trend: in a fun, vacay-bound print like Heidi Klum, in a more sultry, sheer look, like Evangeline Lilly, or in an international jet-setter ensemble, like actress Qin Hailu.

ESC: Summer Trends

Getty Images

Preppy Polos: Is this the resurgence of Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle? Perhaps. Stars like Dakota JohnsonMayowa Nichola and Bella Hadid show the classic trend can have edge with the right counterparts. To balance the unexpected wardrobe essential out, pair it with distressed denim or a colorful print. If you're trying trend, always opt for a cropped or tucked-in version. You don't want to look messy, after all. 

Would you try any of these trends?

ESC: Summer Trends

Getty Images

Dad Shoes: Now that the chunky "ugly shoe" has been on-trend for a few seasons now, stars like Gigi and Bella Hadid and Rita Ora are finding new ways to elevate the look. Stay casual in biker shorts and an oversize tee, like the "For You" singer, or get inventive with a shorts suit. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Lily Collins , Karolina Kurkova , Heidi Klum , Evangeline Lilly , Kate Moss , Victoria Beckham , Kim Kardashian , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Skai Jackson, 2018 BET Awards

BET Awards 2018: Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Meghan Markle

The Only Purse Style Meghan Markle Wears Now That She's Royal

Shopping: Bridesmaid Gifts

20 Group Outfit Ideas for Your Bachelorette Party

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's Best Looks

Christian Siriano, Brad Walsh

Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini

Bikini Gallery

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.