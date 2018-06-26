7 Celebrity Summer Fashion Trends That Don't Look so Obvious

Crop tops? Check. Cutoffs? Check. Sandals? Double-check.

You've almost got all the summer wardrobe essentials you need. Now that we're in the full swing of the season, it's time to pay attention to the not-so-obvious trends celebrities are living in. Because it's one thing to dress for the weather, but it's another to stand out in a sea of bodysuits and breezy dresses.

Behold! The unexpected summer trends that'll make you a style star.

Audubon Prints: The sun is out, the grass is green and the birds are aplenty...especially on midi-length dresses. As displayed by Gigi Hadid, Lily Collins and Karolina Kurkova, these aren't just your average canaries—these are your large Audubon-like fowls. They blend a vintage sophistication with a touch of whimsy, making it the perfect print for your next brunch, picnic or outdoor movie date night.