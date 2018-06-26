The Only Purse Style Meghan Markle Wears Now That She's Royal

Now, her accessory go-to: the princess purse.

Ever since Prince Harry's significant other said "I do," she's turned the formal clutch into her everyday bag. Typically, she's chosen small and structural bags with metallic accents that fit well in one hand like the black Givenchy clutch she wore to her first engagement with Queen Elizabeth II or the blush-toned clutch she wore to Lady Celia McCorquodale's wedding. They vary in color and shape, but the size remains relatively constant.

What's behind the sudden shift? For one, when formal events frequent your calendar, perhaps clutches have to be your day-to-day purse. You don't have to pack for a day in the life of a princess/duchess, which brings us to the second reason: She has people to hold her things.