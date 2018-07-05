The more the merrier, right? Wrong.

Nikki Bella finds herself conflicted about her wedding plans once again in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. Mainly, after inviting all of her close girlfriends to be in her wedding party, the engaged Bella twin realizes she doesn't even want bridesmaids!

"My sister invites our whole group of girlfriends, which is ten, to be her bridesmaids," Brie Bella explains in a confessional. "But then she quickly realized that all those girlfriends were the only girls coming to the wedding pretty much. So now she has to disinvite her best friends to be her bridesmaids."

"I wish I could have them all as bridesmaids, but it's just not gonna work out for my wedding," Nikki defends regarding her decision.