Thomas Markle has a bone to pick with the Queen of England—and it involves President Donald Trump.

The American Commander-in-Chief will head across the pond next month for a "working visit" to England and, according to reports, will meet Queen Elizabeth II while he is there.

Meanwhile, Thomas doesn't sound too thrilled about the suspected introduction, considering he has yet to meet the monarch himself despite his daughter's marriage to her grandson Prince Harry in May.

"If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant, ignorant, and insensitive president, she has no excuse not to meet me." he told TMZ. "I'm nowhere near as bad."

According to the website, the retired lighting director thinks he is being penalized after he gave his first live television interview to Good Morning Britain last week and has not spoken with anyone from the palace since.