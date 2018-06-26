Bachelor in Paradise's Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth Break Up

The sun has set on Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth's relationship.

In an exclusive joint statement given to E! News, the Bachelor in Paradise stars announced they have mutually agreed to break up. "It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us," the exes said. "We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."

Nolan, who first appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, and Peth, who first appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, were immediately drawn to each other when they began filming Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise last year. Peth proposed to Nolan during the after-show with a Neil Lane ring valued at more than $50,000. "If people ever wonder if this stuff is real...all you had to do was see him, he was shaking like a leaf," host Chris Harrison told E! News at the time. "That was one of the sweetest, rawest moments I've seen in a long time."