Daniel Franzese and his fiancé Joseph Bradley Phillips have ended their engagement.

The Mean Girls star announced the news on Tuesday.

"Sometimes shooting stars shine so brightly that they burn out and now we must go separate ways, but I hope my path always crosses with his," the Damian character told E! News. "Joseph Bradley Phillips and I have decided to part ways, break our engagement promise and continue on into the future as friends."

The actor told E! News the two "cared so much for each other that we ignored things that were important to our individual personal growth."

"We have taken some time to heal before letting everyone know, and I'm grateful to all my friends and family who have shown us support during this time," he continued. "I'm excited to see what Joseph will offer the world and I can't wait to get back on tour and make people laugh."