Prince William visited the Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on Tuesday as part of his royal tour of Jordan, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Duke of Cambridge started his day by touring Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum with chairman Avner Shalev. During the tour, the royal stopped to see the the Hall of Names, a memorial for the six million Jewish people who were killed in the Holocaust.

Afterwards, he participated in a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance, where he paid tribute to the victims by laying a wreath. He also signed Yad Vashem's official guest book.