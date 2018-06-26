Ant-Man and the Wasp: Inside the Star-Studded Premiere

Ant-Man And The Wasp, Cast, Crew

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

The world premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp was smaller in scale than the recently released Avengers: Infinity War, but it was no less star-studded. Actors David Dastmalchian, Michael Douglas, Laurence Fishburne, Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Greer, Tip "T.I." Harris, Hannah John-Kamen, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Paul Rudd joined director Peyton Reed (and producers Stephen Broussard and Kevin Feige) at the El Capitan Theatre in L.A. Monday.

Other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Guardians of the Galaxy stars Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker and director James Gunn, came out to show their support; Joss Whedon, who directed The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, also made an appearance. As it's one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the summer, E! News' Will Marfuggi was on the red carpet, where he interviewed the stars before the film's July 6 release.

See more photos from the premiere:

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Paul Rudd

The actor (in Dunhill) plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man.

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Evangeline Lilly

The actress (in August Getty Atelier) plays Hope van Dyne/Wasp.

Michael Douglas, Ant-Man and the Wasp Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Michael Douglas

The actor plays Hank Pym.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Ant-Man and the Wasp Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Michelle Pfeiffer

The actress (in Saint Laurent) plays Janet van Dyne.

Laurence Fishburne, Ant-Man and the Wasp Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Laurence Fishburne

The actor plays Bill Foster.

Hannah John-Kamen, Ant-Man and the Wasp Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Hannah John-Kamen

The actress (in custom Jason Wu) plays Ghost.

Tip "T.I." Harris, Ant-Man and the Wasp Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Tip "T.I." Harris

The rapper plays Dave.

Abby Ryder Fortson, Ant-Man and the Wasp Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Abby Ryder Fortson

The actress (in Tutu du Monde) plays Cassie Lang.

David Dastmalchian, Ant-Man and the Wasp Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

David Dastmalchian

The actor plays Kurt.

Peyton Reed, Ant-Man And The Wasp Premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Peyton Reed

The director suits up.

Karen Gillan, Ant-Man and the Wasp Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Karen Gillan

The actress plays Nebula (in the Guardians of the Galaxy series).

Michael Rooker, Ant-Man and the Wasp Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Michael Rooker

The actor played Yondu (in the Guardians of the Galaxy series).

James Gunn, Ant-Man And The Wasp Premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

James Gunn

The writer-director is hard at work on a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released in 2D, 3D and IMAX formats.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

