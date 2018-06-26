Ant-Man and the Wasp: Inside the Star-Studded Premiere

The world premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp was smaller in scale than the recently released Avengers: Infinity War, but it was no less star-studded. Actors David Dastmalchian, Michael Douglas, Laurence Fishburne, Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Greer, Tip "T.I." Harris, Hannah John-Kamen, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Paul Rudd joined director Peyton Reed (and producers Stephen Broussard and Kevin Feige) at the El Capitan Theatre in L.A. Monday.

Other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Guardians of the Galaxy stars Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker and director James Gunn, came out to show their support; Joss Whedon, who directed The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, also made an appearance. As it's one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the summer, E! News' Will Marfuggi was on the red carpet, where he interviewed the stars before the film's July 6 release.

See more photos from the premiere: