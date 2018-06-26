Was it only friendship between Bryan Adams and Princess Diana? It depends on who you ask.

In March, rumors popped back up linking the Grammy-winning musician to the late royal. During their time together on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, Paul Burrell, Diana's former butler, had reportedly told Australian star Lisa Oldfield that he used to sneak the singer into Kensington Palace in his car to see Diana in the '90s.

Model Cecilie Thomsen, Adams' longtime former girlfriend, also reportedly said she knew he was having an affair with Diana in 1996, and that it didn't make their "stormy relationship" easier.

More than 10 years earlier, Adams released a song about the royal called "Diana." Pegged to her marriage, the lyrics detailed how the royal drove the narrator "wild," how she is the "queen" of his dreams and asked what is she doing with a guy like her husband.