Inside Pop Music's Rising Rainbow Revolution

Pop music and the LGBTQ community have always seemed to go hand-in-hand.

For some, music is our safe space as we come to terms with who we are. We lose ourselves in dark nightclubs, dancing our hearts out. We lose ourselves with a pair of earbuds in, entering a world of our own when the outside one is just a bit too treacherous to live as our truest selves. We worship at the altars of pop divas who help us find the courage to be ourselves. And for others, we just think the music is really fun.

But it's never been ours to make. At least, not really. Sure, there have been plenty of LGBTQ folks behind the scenes, writing and producing hits for years. But we've never really had the opportunity to worship at the pop altar of one of our own. Until now.